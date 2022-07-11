Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,128 shares of company stock worth $2,982,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

