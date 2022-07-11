Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

