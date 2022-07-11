Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Medpace by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Medpace by 133.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Medpace by 9.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 334,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Medpace by 38.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Medpace stock opened at $156.72 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.