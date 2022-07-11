Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $52.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.