M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Insider Michael Sherwin Buys 2,250 Shares

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) insider Michael Sherwin bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.50 ($24,112.98).

LON MPE opened at GBX 864 ($10.46) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 939.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 914.34. The company has a market capitalization of £472.24 million and a PE ratio of 664.62. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($13.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($13.80) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

