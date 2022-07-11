Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

