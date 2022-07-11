Machina Capital S.A.S. Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,475,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,169,807. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

