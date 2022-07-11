Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,461 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGA opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

