Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.55.

MGA opened at $56.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. Magna International has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $91.34.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

