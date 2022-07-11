Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $107.82 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.03.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

