Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker Buys 6,800,000 Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Stock

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker acquired 6,800,000 shares of PetroTal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £2,788,000 ($3,376,120.13).
Shares of PTAL stock opened at GBX 39.66 ($0.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.10. The stock has a market cap of £332.04 million and a PE ratio of 506.25. PetroTal Corp. has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.50 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.
