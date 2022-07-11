Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker Buys 6,800,000 Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Stock

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker acquired 6,800,000 shares of PetroTal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £2,788,000 ($3,376,120.13).

Shares of PTAL stock opened at GBX 39.66 ($0.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.10. The stock has a market cap of £332.04 million and a PE ratio of 506.25. PetroTal Corp. has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.50 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal (Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.