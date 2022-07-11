Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) PT Lowered to €1.52

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €1.60 ($1.67) to €1.52 ($1.58) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Mapfre from €1.74 ($1.81) to €1.73 ($1.80) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

