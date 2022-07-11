Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 1,704 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

