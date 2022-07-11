Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $323.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

