MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $35.13 on Monday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,680,000 after buying an additional 118,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
