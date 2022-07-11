MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $35.13 on Monday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,680,000 after buying an additional 118,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.