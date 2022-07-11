Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 979 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

CRM stock opened at $175.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

