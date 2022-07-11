Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2,755.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.