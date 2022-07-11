Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

EMR opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

