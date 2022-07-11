Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up about 5.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Nordson worth $49,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $207.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.