Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 2.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC opened at $82.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

