Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Shares of MA opened at $321.16 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

