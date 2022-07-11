Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 4,039 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

ISRG stock opened at $207.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

