Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 144 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 4.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.64.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average is $212.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

