Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 562 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $181.63 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

