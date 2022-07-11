McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

