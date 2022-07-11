MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

