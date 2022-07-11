MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.