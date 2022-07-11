Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for 1.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medpace by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Medpace by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 334,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $156.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

