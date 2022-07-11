Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

