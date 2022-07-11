Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.