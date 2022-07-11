Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

