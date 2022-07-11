Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $170.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

