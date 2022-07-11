Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. CX Institutional raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 71,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

META opened at $167.10 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $452.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

