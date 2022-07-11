MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

MetLife stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

