M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 255 at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 255 ($3.09) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGPUF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 275 ($3.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.81.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.28 on Friday. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

