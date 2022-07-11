Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 136.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.1% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 11,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $286.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.21. The company has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

