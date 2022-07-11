MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

