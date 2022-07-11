Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 1.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

