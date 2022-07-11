Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $130.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

