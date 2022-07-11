Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 732,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,245,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of EW stock opened at $98.39 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.35. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

