Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

