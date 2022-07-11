Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 52.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

