Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 474 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

