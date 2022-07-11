Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 68,150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 68,150 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

