MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,391 shares of company stock worth $1,258,865. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.