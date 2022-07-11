Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 4,944 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

