Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,946.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $68,946.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,875,613 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

