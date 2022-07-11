Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $108.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.84.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.