NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.