Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $186.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average is $326.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.