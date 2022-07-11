Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $10.07 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

